Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$214.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by TD Securities to C$214.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$187.36.

TSE FNV opened at C$177.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

