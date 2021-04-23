Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07. 775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

FECCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

About Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.