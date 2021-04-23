FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 601,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,041,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

