Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 352,149 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25.

NYSE KNL opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Knoll by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

