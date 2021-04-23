FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.