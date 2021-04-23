FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fresnillo Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

