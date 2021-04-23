FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.