FY2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Cut by Analyst

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

