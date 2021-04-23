FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

