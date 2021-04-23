FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.