FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

MAT opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,088.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,859,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

