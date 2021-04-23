FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nitto Denko Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.