FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $13.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.44.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

