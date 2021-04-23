FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

