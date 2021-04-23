G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.73

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.73 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,068,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.73.

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

