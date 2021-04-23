Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

GLTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,178,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

