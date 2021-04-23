GameStop’s (GME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $151.17 on Monday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.