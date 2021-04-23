Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 13,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 97,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.