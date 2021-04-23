Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.78

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.78 and last traded at $141.28, with a volume of 4599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Get Garmin alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Garmin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 103.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 282.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.