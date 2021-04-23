Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.