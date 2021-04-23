Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

