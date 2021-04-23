Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

NULG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

