Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.