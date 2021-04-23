Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VIG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.05. 36,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,670. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

