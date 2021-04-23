Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $179.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

IT stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.60. The company had a trading volume of 504,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,476. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 104.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

