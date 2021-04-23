General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.03 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

