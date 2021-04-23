General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.6% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 490,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

