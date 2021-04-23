Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,939 shares during the period. HeadHunter Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $41,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of HHR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

