Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.