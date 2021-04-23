Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.