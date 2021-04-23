Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New $849,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 205,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 75,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.0% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

