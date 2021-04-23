Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

GBCI stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.