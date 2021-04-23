GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

GSK stock traded down GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,342.25 ($17.54). The company had a trading volume of 4,902,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,290.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,341.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company has a market cap of £67.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

