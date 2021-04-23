Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,060 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMHC. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

