Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.05.

GBT stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

