Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

