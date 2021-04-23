GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

