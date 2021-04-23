goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.50.

EHMEF opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. goeasy has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $119.51.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

