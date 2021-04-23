Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 769,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

In related news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 78.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 107.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

