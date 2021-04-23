Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 10,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000.

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.