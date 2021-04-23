GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of GDRX opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 298,750 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

