GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $383.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.03 and a 52 week high of $385.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

