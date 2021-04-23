GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

