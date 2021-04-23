GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

