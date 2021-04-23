Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $393,720.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 590,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

