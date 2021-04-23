Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.00. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,373. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.