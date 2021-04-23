Gradient Investments LLC Buys 175,001 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 38,975.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,001 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 9,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

