Gradient Investments LLC Buys 22,851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 90,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IQVIA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,082. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

