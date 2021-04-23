Gradient Investments LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $135.34. 11,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

