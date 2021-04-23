Gradient Investments LLC Has $43.76 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

GLDM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 93,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,718. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

